Stranger Things won big at Sunday night's SAG Awards, taking home Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but it was Jim Hopper himself, also known as actor David Harbour, who really won the night with a speech that was a call to arms. Harbour kept his winning streak alive by tweeting a photo of himself with the award, letting everyone know he meant what he said. Oh, and he was all in on the Winona Ryder memes. "There is no greater honour than to be counted among you in the fight to bring us together," he wrote. "And the Winona memes are epic." Modern Family's Sarah Hyland agreed, tweeting, "Not only am I SO happy for the cast of #StrangerThings but #WinonaRyder and her expressions are everything. She is everything."
Ryder wasn't the only thing that was slaying Twitter though, Moonlight's Mahershala Ali also got his fair share of shout-outs for his emotional speech which talked about converting to Islam after taking home Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Kerry Washington tweeted, "Please watch & listen to this. PLEASE. #WeMatter #NoBanNoWall #SAGAwards THANK YOU #MahershalaAli"
While the night was a celebration of the best in TV and movies, it was also one filled with criticism of President Donald Trump's travel ban for refugees and citizens of seven majority Muslim countries. "Did not hold my tongue on the red carpet," Mayim Bialik tweeted. "Just fyi." She sure didn't. The Big Bang Theory star used the red carpet to speak out against the ban, letting the world know she would not stay silent. "I'm a child of civil rights activist and a grandchild of refugees," she said. "[In] addition to being an actor, I’m a mom and I’m a scientist and I’m a writer and a daughter... I’m allowed to have opinions, too."
The SAG Awards also gave the stars a chance to meet their idols. Jane The Virgin's Gina Rodriguez was all of us when she met Meryl Streep. "I'm chill right? Like, this is chill, right?" Sure is, Gina, sure is.
