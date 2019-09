Stranger Things won big at Sunday night's SAG Awards, taking home Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but it was Jim Hopper himself, also known as actor David Harbour, who really won the night with a speech that was a call to arms. Harbour kept his winning streak alive by tweeting a photo of himself with the award, letting everyone know he meant what he said. Oh, and he was all in on the Winona Ryder memes. "There is no greater honour than to be counted among you in the fight to bring us together," he wrote. "And the Winona memes are epic." Modern Family's Sarah Hyland agreed, tweeting, "Not only am I SO happy for the cast of #StrangerThings but #WinonaRyder and her expressions are everything. She is everything."