Thandie Newton Teaches Us How To Lose Like A Boss

In case you weren't already truly, madly, and deeply in love with Thandie Newton, the inimitable star of HBO's Westworld, you will be soon — I guarantee it. The English actress earned a nomination for her role as an android turned sentient being at last night's SAG Awards. I would argue her performance should have earned her the win. Alas, it did not. Instead, the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Drama Series went to Claire Foy of The Crown. Foy, it should be noted, also has a Golden Globe in her trophy case for that role. So, this is the second time the British newcomer has bested Newton in the awards race.
Nevertheless, the 44-year-old veteran knows how to lose with grace. And by "lose with grace," we mean "lose with a bottle of Champagne in hand." The actress tweeted a photo of herself at the ceremony with a flagon of the stuff. She wrote in the caption, "How to lose graciously." So, how to lose like a boss, as per Thandie Newton:
1. Wear a fabulous beaded Schiaparelli gown.
2. Grab a bottle of your favourite bubbly.
3. Bottom's up!
4. Tweet about it.
1. Wear a fabulous beaded Schiaparelli gown.
2. Grab a bottle of your favourite bubbly.
3. Bottom's up!
4. Tweet about it.
How to lose graciously x Thandie @SAGawards @WestworldHBO pic.twitter.com/xGt00HTN7q— Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) January 30, 2017
Advertisement