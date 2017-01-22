What Gavin Rossdale Has To Say About His Divorce From Gwen Stefani Is Truly Surprising

While Gwen Stefani has been forthcoming about her 2015 divorce (not to mention her new relationship with country crooner Blake Shelton), Gavin Rossdale has been quiet on the subject. In a new interview with Fabulous magazine, however, the Bush frontman opens up about the heartbreak and how he would have done things differently. "[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are," Rossdale said. "Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through." Rossdale mentions that the 20-year relationship was a lifetime by celebrity standards and that the best thing that came of it was the couple's three children. After the split, both Rossdale and Stefani have been doing their best to co-parent the kids, 10-year-old Kingston James McGregor, 8-year-old Zuma Nesta Rock, and 2-year-old Apollo Bowie Flynn. "The one thing — the only good thing, because everything else is not good — is we care about the children and it’s about them," he said. "So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible." And while Stefani's new relationship keeps making headlines, Rossdale insists that he doesn't have the time for a girlfriend with his new gig on The Voice U.K. "I’ve so much going on, that’s not a factor right now," he added. Seeing as how Stefani found her new beau during her stint in the judge's chair, there's no telling what's in store for Rossdale.
