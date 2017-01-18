Game Of Thrones Actress Says Incest Is “The Only Interesting Aspect Of Sex That Remains”

If you're in the market for a new show that gives off Game Of Thrones vibes, then Taboo may be just the one for you. Even though the new series, which premiered January 11, may not include dragons or White Walkers, it does have bizarre family dynamics, including incest. Oh yes, there is a new brother-sister lovers plot line for everyone to cringe at. And, the sister is none other than Robb Stark's wife, Talisa Stark, played by Oona Chaplin. In Taboo, Chaplin plays Zilpha, the half-sister of Hardy's James Delaney. The two, as Vanity Fair points out, share intense moments together that go beyond the typical sibling interaction. In the premiere, we witness their obvious sexual tension before finding out they're related, a disconcerting reveal for the viewer. Chaplin tells VF that she feels incest is almost necessary in today's overly sexualised world.
"There’s a sexual libertarianism right now," she tells the site. "Girls are walking around with their asses hanging out, and guys are just as much. Sex has become a very public-display type of thing, so there’s very few things that have remained taboo. Where does the taboo lie now? I think it’s in incest." The most awkward part of it all is that Hardy wrote the script for the show with his father, Chips. But Chaplin thinks it works, and even plays into the title of the series. Incest is the last living taboo in movies and TV: "Until we make it normal that brothers and sisters can fuck, I think that’ll still be the only interesting aspect of sex that remains. Maybe. I don’t know. I’ve never tried it — yet."
"There’s a sexual libertarianism right now," she tells the site. "Girls are walking around with their asses hanging out, and guys are just as much. Sex has become a very public-display type of thing, so there’s very few things that have remained taboo. Where does the taboo lie now? I think it’s in incest." The most awkward part of it all is that Hardy wrote the script for the show with his father, Chips. But Chaplin thinks it works, and even plays into the title of the series. Incest is the last living taboo in movies and TV: "Until we make it normal that brothers and sisters can fuck, I think that’ll still be the only interesting aspect of sex that remains. Maybe. I don’t know. I’ve never tried it — yet."
Advertisement