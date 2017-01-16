This Pitch Perfect 3 Roller Skating Party Will Get You Even More Excited For The Movie

It seems the women of Pitch Perfect 3 have found a way to have fun while filming the latest instalment of the movie: roller skating. On Instagram, Anna Kendrick posted a photo of her and her new castmates "rolling through Atlanta." Kendrick went roller skating with her fellow Barden Bellas, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Kelly Jakle and Ester Dean, and couldn't help herself when it came to the puns. "Keeping rolling," Kendrick she captioned another shot of the ladies getting their skate on. The actresses are all in Atlanta filming the threequel, which is still very much under wraps. What we do know is that the Treblemakers won't be back, but a lot of the Bellas will be. Don't worry Pitches, even Hailee Steinfeld is returning. With such secrecy surrounding the new movie, it makes you wonder if this roller skating outing is actually just the cast rehearsing for a future scene. Of course, what we do know is that these women are already having a ton of fun. Snow posted her own photo of the Bellas that had them striking a classic '90s pose. "No one yelled out 'Attempt to look like a 1995 Spice Girls poster!!' It just happened," she wrote. Kendrick also showed off a gift Dean gave her: a pair of hoop earrings that are NSFW. Judging by Kendrick's new jewellery third time is a charm.
Advertisement
Advertisement