Sad news, my friends: your favourites show may not return in 2017.
According to Entertainment Weekly, six popular series won't return to their network or streaming platform in 2017. That doesn't mean the shows are cancelled, however: According to the report, they are simply taking a break. Phew.
And not like a Ross and Rachel break, either. These shows plan on returning as soon as possible but have been held up for different reasons. Some are hoping to create the best content possible, hence waiting to perfect the material before going into production. Others are waiting for their leads to clear their schedule before a new season can commence. Whatever the reason, one thing remains the same across the board: we'll really miss these shows.
Stay strong, TV fans, and click through to find out which shows you'll miss in 2017: