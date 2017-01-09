People Are Wondering Why Channing Tatum Would Post A Naked Photo Of His Wife On Instagram

Reactions to the photo have been mixed, with some fans expressing admiration and others wondering why Channing felt the need to show it off. We've never seen so many see-no-evil monkey emoji in our life. "I love u both but some things are meant to be private," wrote one follower. "Oh, you're gonna be in trouble," chimed in another. "Has he been hacked?" asked one fan. "Bit much for social media." Jenna herself hasn't chimed in, but her own Instagram page was active hours after this photo was posted. That would suggest that she's seen it, and hasn't demanded that it be taken down. Or maybe she hasn't seen it, and Chan is about to be in the dog house. All we really know is this: Don't even think about trying this at home, folks.