The great thing about pop culture in the post-internet era is we never really know who's going to make a comeback. Look at Winona Ryder, or Craig David, or those kids from the cheesy '80s TV show who were compared to Lush employees? Nothing is too nostalgic; no one is beyond redemption.
And sometimes we don't even need to know what it is that we're actually reviving: millions of people have shared the "Sure, Jan" meme, but how many of us actually know where it came from? (A Very Brady Sequel, apparently.)
Anyway, with this in mind, we've put together a kind of "comeback wish list" for 2017. Some of these singers, actors and TV presenters are bigger names than others, but they're all people we'd love to see more of this year. Bring on the comebacks.
