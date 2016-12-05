Last week, Brighton-based tweeter @suitelifeondick made fun of the super-enthusiastic greeting that customers often receive when walking into a branch of Lush.
"Being greeted by the lush staff," he tweeted as he shared a clip from a very cheesy-looking '80s TV show.
being greeted by the lush staff pic.twitter.com/swCjPFzKJA— fuckin drugo (@suitelifeondick) November 30, 2016
@suitelifeondick's tweet evidently struck a chord: it's now been retweeted 17,000 times and liked 28,000 times. But rather brilliantly, one team of Lush employees have now taken matters into their own (jazz) hands by sharing a lip-synced remake of the cringe-inducing clip.
Walking into Lush Oxford Street like... pic.twitter.com/MfHv9ADqYo— Lush Oxford Street (@LushOxfordSt) December 5, 2016
Since being posted earlier today, Lush Oxford Street's playful video response is rapidly going viral. At the time of writing, it's been viewed over 900,000 times and liked by 29,000 people. "Oxford Street Lush... You have officially won the internet," one commenter wrote on Facebook.
Even original tweeter @suitelifeondick has endorsed the tongue-in-cheek remake by retweeting it to his followers. Well played, Lush Oxford Street, well played.
