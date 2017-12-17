Story from Work & Money

What It's REALLY Like To Work Retail At Christmas

Anna Davies
If you think waiting in a queue for hours to purchase presents is demoralising, take a second and think about what kind of day the person on the other side of the counter is having. While plenty of retail employees love the Christmas season (especially if they work on commission), for most employees of the British high street there are more downsides, namely – rude customers and long hours.
We reached out to readers who have done it to hear their thoughts on the biggest negatives to working retail during what's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. We can say one thing: All of these individuals definitely earned a Christmas bonus.
Click through to hear their horror stories. More importantly, smile at the next clerk you come across this month — chances are, they're also in the middle of dealing with this BS, too, and will appreciate a friendly face to offset the demanding, rude, or just downright absurd customers they have to deal with on the regular.
