If you think waiting in line for hours to purchase gifts is demoralizing, take a second and think about what kind of day the person on the other side of the counter is having. While plenty of retail employees love the holiday season for the heftier commissions it brings, there still can be some downsides in the form of rude customers, strict schedules, and a demanding workload.
We reached out to readers who have done it to hear their thoughts on the biggest negatives to working retail during what's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. We can say one thing: All of these individuals definitely earned an extra commission check from their experiences.
Click through to hear their horror stories. More importantly, smile at the next clerk you come across this month — chances are, they're also in the middle of dealing with this BS, too, and will appreciate a friendly face to offset the demanding, rude, or just downright absurd customers they have to deal with on the regular.