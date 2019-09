How Costume Designers Recreated THAT Pink Suit For Jackie

This moment will be portrayed (and reimagined) in Pablo Larraín's highly anticipated biopic , Jackie, starring Natalie Portman — and, once again, the titular character's pink suit will play a pivotal role in telling the story. In a new interview with The Cut , the film's costume designer, Madeline Fontaine, talked about the process of recreating garments that hold tremendous historical significance — and the role Chanel played in remaking them. For years, whether or not the first lady's outfit was authentic Chanel was still up for debate . Still, Fontaine was able to work closely with the fashion house on Portman's costume for the film, ensuring the update is indisputably on-brand. "When they saw the fabric, the colour, and the way we made it, they agreed to give us the buttons, so it was a real achievement," Fontaine told The Cut . "And now they would like one for their archives." It took some hand-dyeing to recreate the precise shade of pink, the designer told The New York Times — but, once they got it right, five versions of the ensemble were produced.