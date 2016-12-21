Jenelle Evans and her ex Nathan Griffiths are definitely not on the same page when it comes to who should receive custody of their two-year-old son Kaiser.
The Teen Mom 2 stars got engaged in January of 2015 but broke up in August of the same year. In early December of 2016, RadarOnline reported that Evans is fighting for sole custody of Kaiser, and that she claims Griffiths suffers from mental health and substance abuse issues that make him a hazard to their son.
Shortly after Evans filed for sole custody, Perez Hilton reported that Griffiths had a warrant out for his arrest due to allegedly choking his girlfriend Jessica Henry. According to Perez Hilton, following the arrest warrant, the police found Griffith carrying open containers of alcohol and accused him of trying to evade capture by giving police officer false information. The Teen Mom 2 cast member was then arrested for these crimes in addition to his original warrant.
These events come after a similar incident in which Griffiths was accused of harming Henry back in August of 2016.
However, Griffiths is now suggesting that Kaiser would be better off with him than Evans. He told the website Real Mr. Housewife:
“Jenelle spreads so many lies about me... My Mom asked Jenelle if she wants Kaiser to be supervised, if she could come to pick Kaiser up. She said, ‘Oh yeah, you can pick him up anytime’ and then she doesn’t respond. She’s a liar."
Griffiths also accused Evans of not taking care of Kaiser properly:
"[All] the marks and bruises and all the sicknesses and strange illnesses Kaiser has have never been with me, only with her. Like the hand, foot, mouth disease, the rashes, the blisters on his butt, the scraped up knees, the bump on his head... I can go on and on.”
It sounds like things between Evans and her ex are incredibly stressful. Hopefully, the tension is kept between the parents, as protecting Kaiser seems to be a priority for them both.
