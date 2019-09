But it was her next comment that inspired ire from both near and far-flung corners of the internet: "Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had."The rage about that remark was swift and real — and I completely recognise where it's coming from. It's difficult to fathom why anyone would desire to have had an abortion, and thinking wistfully about a missed opportunity comes across as thoughtless, considering the struggle many women go through to exercise their reproductive rights out of necessity. So why would you want to have had an abortion? Anyone might wonder, and be well within their rights to do so, maybe angrily, or at least with understandable annoyance.Dunham has since apologised for her comments, acknowledging that her remarks "didn't translate," and adding that she would never "intentionally trivialise the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy" and that her "only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma." (She put her money where her mouth was, too, making a substantial donation to abortion funds in New York, Texas, and Ohio.)But while I won't deny that what she said on her podcast was tone deaf, I also understood what she meant. Having had an abortion in America puts you in a club with all the other women who have been through it: the ones who had a hard time, the ones who didn't struggle at all, the ones who regret the choice they made, the ones who never gave it another thought. It's a community that comes with a shared understanding of what it's like to have had an abortion, and, for better or worse, there's no other way to obtain that particular knowledge set.