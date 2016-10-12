"In the last week of filming I ended up having to go to physical therapy because of a sex scene injury," she explained on last night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I was basically telling my scene partner I could do physical things that I can’t actually do. I was like, ‘I may not seem athletic, but I’m a beast and I can do … my hip flexors are so open — according to my yoga teacher — I can do anything. Do not worry about my body at all.'"



When she woke up the next morning she realized she had definitely overestimated her flexibility. When she first arrived at the physical therapist's office she didn't reveal that filming a sex scene (in what she described to Meyers as a wheel barrel position) had sent her there, but she did eventually confess it was a NSFW injury.



The main question her confession creates is, who was the "very nice man" who helped her complete the wheel barrel? Does Hannah get back together with Adam, or will she have a new love interest to try out new positions with?