Lena Dunham has always been candid about the details of her personal life through books personal essays , and any other medium she can access.The latest episode of her podcast, "Women Of The Hour," is no different. In "Choice," Dunham talks about her lifelong support of women's reproductive rights, visiting Planned Parenthood clinics, and how stigmas around abortion even affect her. She also, in typical Lena fashion, made a shocking statement that has the Internet in a tizzy She starts the episode by saying, "My name is Lena Dunham, and I have a confession to make," but her real confession won't come until about 14 minutes into the episode."One day, when I was visiting a Planned Parenthood in Texas a few years ago, a young girl walked up to me and asked me if I’d like to be a part of her project in which women share their stories of abortions," she says. "I sort of jumped. 'I haven’t had an abortion,' I told her. I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion. And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue. Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know I was unblemished in this department."She concludes the segment by stating: "Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had."The podcast continues on, featuring the stories of other women who have had abortions, and how their personal lives were impacted by that choice. Dunham's quote has now been picked up by various sites, and the Internet has shared a myriad of reactions to the statement Regardless of what your stance on abortion is, this is a good reminder to be sensitive when speaking on the topic.You can listen to the episode below.