I'm 24, I Just Watched Sex & The City For The First Time & I Have Thoughts

Sex and the City aired on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. During that timeframe, I was only between the ages of 6 — 12. SATC was something that I was aware of as a pop culture-obsessed kid, but was not allowed to watch, naturally. My parents loved it and watched it every Sunday night. Every weekend when we’d go see my grandma, she’d inevitably say, “Did ya watch Sex this week?!”



I could only wonder what the Sex was all about.



Now, I am 24 years old. I live in New York City with my best girlfriends, I write for a living, and I am single. I just watched all of Sex and the City for the very first time, and I’ve attempted to collect my thoughts as succinctly as possible to share the SATC experience with my current dating generation.



Spoilers ahead.



Let’s begin our journey, starting all the way back in 1998 New York City. Lose your cell phones, and grab your cab fare (seriously, no character in the entire series ever takes the subway. It is insane.)





