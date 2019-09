Noah's story is much darker. We don't see his recollection of their day together, but rather start when Alison visits him in jail and tells him she wants a divorce. For this, Gunther (Brendan Fraser), the creepy prison guard, shows up to ask Noah who she's sleeping with now and steals the notes from the book he's working on. When Gunther doesn't like said notes, he masturbates to his stolen photo of Alison.Then, we time jump to where Alison's memories stopped that evening. Noah is telling her about helping his mother, who had multiple sclerosis, arrange an assisted suicide when he was only 18 after being left alone by his father and sister to care for her.It's amazing that the show took three seasons to reveal this information about Noah. His selfishness and outlook on life are so much clearer now that we have it. At least now, we know it's not monogamy he's got such a problem with — it's connecting on an emotional level.Alison and Noah are looking star-crossed again, which puts us back to where they were in season 1. That's cool, not frustrating at all.