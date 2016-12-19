This Is How Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do Karaoke Night

Frankly, we never quite know what to expect out of a Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom date night. Will Bloom be going commando? Will Perry be disguised as Hillary Clinton? Will they run into John Mayer?
None of that happened during the couple's outing on Saturday night, but that doesn't mean things were boring. As Entertainment Tonight reports, Perry and Bloom joined a few famous pals (Shannon Woodward, Kate Micucci, and, randomly, news journo and son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow) for some karaoke. Yes, there's video footage.
Perry documented the group belting out Avril Lavigne's "Complicated" on Snapchat. Canadian singers with unique names proved popular; here she is leading a singalong to Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know."
The FOMO is intense, guys.
