Gigi Hadid & Zayn Can't Stop Smooching On Snapchat

We're still waiting for Zayn to release a kinky music video for his Fifty Shades Darker track, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." Until then, we'll have to settle for this.
The British pop star and girlfriend Gigi Hadid couldn't resist packing on the PDA and sharing it with the world. Hadid's latest Snapchat shows her peppering her boyfriend with smooches, prompting him to smile sweetly and plant one on her pout. It's not quite the Fifty Shades-style sexin' Zayn hinted at, but they still probably managed to fog up the windows.
Two items of note: Firstly, Hadid clearly doesn't mind the fact that Zayn was puffing away on a cigarette just seconds before. Apparently love means never having to say "please pop an Altoid first."
Then there's their music of choice. Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman" can be heard playing in the background. Did the song title inspire the supermodel to make a move? And will they be recreating this for that music video we've been promised?
