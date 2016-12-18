If your Christmas gift-wrapping efforts usually result in sad, misshapen lumps of festively printed paper and balls of tape, take heart: You're not alone. We can't all be that friend. You know, the scissor-wielding wiz who curls the ends of ribbons just right in an instant. How'd she learn to do that, anyway?



Some of us are a bit, shall we say, clumsier. Thankfully, the internet has scores of gift-wrapping hacks. Forget the old "buy wrapping paper at the drugstore (or dust off the stash in your parents' basement) and hope for the best" method. These tricks will not only make the process easier, but help you reuse all the old stuff you don't need and make it look pretty. (Leftover fabric? Pringles cans? Yep.)



Keep this bookmarked or pinned for that inevitable December 23 oh-shit-I-procrastinated bonanza.