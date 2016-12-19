Kim Kardashian Photographed Without Engagement Ring

Kim Kardashian was either fuelling baseless drama or lending credence to real marital issues when she stepped out in public sans engagement ring. The reality mogul and Kanye West have seen rumours swirling since the rapper's very public November meltdown and subsequent hospitalisation.
The rumours of Kimye's allegedly impending split were dismissed out of hand by Kardashian confidante Jonathan Cheban and others. But since then, Kanye has gone to visit Trump Tower. Remember, Trump publicly bodyshamed a very pregnant Kim. The couple are reportedly living apart as Kanye continues recuperating
Now, Kardashian was driving with friend Brittny Gastineau and baby Saint in the backseat when a pap shot Kim's bare left hand in her Range.
Kim Kardashian defiantly wears wedding ring after rumours she split from Kanye West https://t.co/60BWWiUmhv pic.twitter.com/qmkw7XZWKx— Walkileaks (@walkileaks) December 18, 2016
As E! points out, Kardashian will occasionally step out without her engagement ring. But this could be the sign of something more. After all, this wasn't a planned photograph and Kim wasn't doing so for aesthetic reasons. Still, we would have to see a lot more than someone ditching their giant rock to conclusively report trouble in paradise.
Whatever the case, she certainly won't stop the rumour mill from churning.
