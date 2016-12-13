What you wear to workout can make or break your workout itself. When you exercise, you want to feel comfortable, capable, and, most importantly, like yourself. Of course, with so many options for activewear already out there, it can be hard to know where to start your search. Yes, you want to consider fit, sweat-wicking abilities, climate, and reflectiveness, but you cannot forget about style. So for that, may we suggest starting with your astrological sign?
We consulted with each sign's unique personality type to determine their respective workout styles, from totally functional to Instagram-ready. If you already invest a lot of meaning into your sign, this will just be another way you use the Zodiac in your everyday life. If you're on the fence about this whole astrology thing, let this simply be another way to navigate the world of workout wear. Regardless of your point of view, you'll look fly in those Nikes.
Click through to discover your sign's workout style. If you aren't sure what you should be dressing for, check our guide to the best workout for you, according to your sign.
