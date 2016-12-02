Nick Cannon sure has a lot to say about everything lately. Last week, the TV personality spewed out nonsense about what he perceives to be the eugenics ethos of Planned Parenthood. On Thursday, Cannon — whose ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell is currently pregnant with his child — shared his feelings about ex-wife Mariah Carey's new relationship via some interesting Instagrams.
Carey split with fiancé James Packer in October, and recently started dating backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. The couple was spotted smooching and frolicking in the waves in Maui. The pictures are cute, if a bit staged-looking. In fact, the shots look awfully similar to photos taken of Cannon and Carey back when they were together. This did not escape Cannon.
Advertisement
Mariah is in love... again! 💓 💘 https://t.co/we1XDt7yYZ pic.twitter.com/gTBNlkKIYY— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 30, 2016
Cannon shared a few extra-special #TBTs of himself and his ex being cute on a beach. "This is how you do it! LOL," Cannon captioned a picture of himself holding Carey in a pose pretty much identical to one of Tanaka and Carey's. Next to another photo, he clarified his intentions. He's not trolling the new couple — he just loves the mother of his children and wishes his Queen well. "It's all love! No hate! But damn we looked Amazing!!! Energy evolves and Frequencies change but love never dies," he wrote. "@MariahCarey will always be my family and the Queen so anyone looking to divide that or spew hate, check that shit at the door! Salute to the Queen!!!"
It's still a little Instagram-trolly to us, TBH. But can Nick please do this with every new photo of Carey and Tanaka, purely for our amusement?
Advertisement