Cannon shared a few extra-special #TBTs of himself and his ex being cute on a beach. "This is how you do it! LOL," Cannon captioned a picture of himself holding Carey in a pose pretty much identical to one of Tanaka and Carey's. Next to another photo, he clarified his intentions. He's not trolling the new couple — he just loves the mother of his children and wishes his Queen well. "It's all love! No hate! But damn we looked Amazing!!! Energy evolves and Frequencies change but love never dies," he wrote. " @MariahCarey will always be my family and the Queen so anyone looking to divide that or spew hate, check that shit at the door! Salute to the Queen!!!"