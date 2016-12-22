What Christmas Is Like When You've Just Won The Lottery

We haven’t had any huge splurges this year – just a couple of holidays. We all went to New York and we’re going to Disneyland Paris in the lead-up to Christmas as a special treat for our daughter. We also finished our house up as we’d been renovating it.



I don’t think Christmas will be all that different this year. We have 13 people coming round to ours this year and that’s what we always do. We’re very down-to-earth people. We’re not really planning on spoiling anyone. Our daughter needs to understand that nothing has changed, really. Anyway, Disneyland is a big treat.



No one has asked us for anything. Obviously it’s an amazing amount of money but you have to be really, really sensible with it to make sure it lasts for you and your family. You could quite easily spend a million pounds these days.



We’ve definitely ordered a bit more food this year – a bigger turkey, a few more pigs in blankets and a few more bottles of prosecco – but it will be more or less the same as other Christmases.



The kids might get a little bit more but I don’t think we’ll give each other big gifts. Unless I get a massive surprise on Christmas Day that I don’t know about!"



As told to Refinery29



