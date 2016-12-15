Why It's Actually Great Being Single At Christmas

Christmas can be a time when emotions run high. It is certainly a period for many of us to take stock of our lives: our careers, our relationships, our families. It can bring great joy but it can also be a trial. This year we asked 12 different women, from all walks of life, to write about their own, unique experience of Christmas.



As we all gallop towards the son of God's birthday, you've probably been reminded the love of your life isn't going to be yanking your cracker this year. But let's be real, any finger chewing you’ve been doing about being single at this time of year has probably sprung from the warped imagination of Richard Curtis. Hopefully, none of you are gratefully dating a middle-aged politician who thinks you’re a thicko with fat legs. I would also hope none of you are longing for a creep with a video camera to turn up at your house and tell you they’re obsessed with you. Still, flying solo at Christmas doesn’t always make you (or your family) feel like you’re smashing it.



If Christmas love, actually, is unrequited slow-dancing to Norah Jones and having your tits tweaked by a man who thinks your brother’s mental health problems make you unfuckable, then we’re all in big trouble. But luckily, I happen to know it isn’t. In fact, being single at Christmas has many unexpected perks and none of them involves crying Lindor tears in a bubble bath and drawing hearts on a frosted window pane.



Parties

During this period of joyous festive carnage, a free woman needn't stay at home silently eating sausage rolls in a onesie when she can go to bed with mulled hiccups every night, eat advent calendars for breakfast, and turn up to work tipsy. She may shriek along to Mariah Carey songs in her period pants while adorning her flat with overpriced Etsy fire hazards, then get drunk and rock up to church in a sequinned bolero.



'Tis the season for arctic fags and creamy diabetes cocktails. 'Tis the season to tie up some loose romantic ends, or try giving your glorious muff to a few wise men. 'Tis the season to have full stomached, heavy-lidded, sex with a cuddly stranger. 'Tis the season to say "'Tis"!



If you’ve ever felt like a sad sack at a work Christmas bash, remember it's the adults with Jaegerbombs who are going to need to explain their transgressions to a babysitter. Mark from IT’s Volvo is blinking patiently at the station as he wipes plum lip gloss from the corner of his mouth. Debs was definitely meant to be on the 10pm back to Godalming, but now her reindeer tights are on inside out. This annual display of raw midlife sexuality can make a single gal feel weirdly smug, like an Emperor surveying the fall of Rome.



