Beyond this internal work, there are ways you can manage judgmental comments . There's often two avenues to take. One is communication: setting some time aside before the event to speak to people in question and let them know the impact of their behaviour on you. Crucially, you are not saying that the behaviour itself is a problem but it's how you perceive it. For example: "I noticed that when we get together over the holidays, you tend to drink and voices are raised. It becomes quite difficult for me to be around. I'd like to let you know the impact on me and I'd really appreciate if we could talk about ways to soften that if you're open to it."