As well as discussing practical strategies for limiting our alcohol intake, Dean’s book explores the psychological and emotional issues that lie at the heart of our relationship with drinking. She believes that we need to think about the triggers that encourage us to drink, and most importantly of all, the impact alcohol has on our mental health and the way it makes us feel in the long term. She explains: “The reason I took so long to do something about the way I drank was because I believed the common misconception that there are alcoholics (people with a serious problem) and ‘normal’ drinkers – but nothing in between. I definitely drank too much in my teens and 20s, but I never had a ‘rock bottom’ moment. It was simply a drip-feed of realising how anxious and exhausted I felt after drinking, and noticing that the effects were starting to show in my skin and body.” Alcohol is loaded with sugar, which makes insulin levels spike and causes your body to produce enzymes which break down collagen and elastin. This is why our skin tends to look a little dull and flat come January.