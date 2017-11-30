This Christmas, I’ll Be Ready To Tell All My Relatives Just How Single I Am

Last Christmas, I drank so much wine that I was asleep in my bed by 7 p.m. I didn’t mean for that to happen — honestly, I didn’t. But cabernet sauvignon was the only way I could think of to deal with the mounting anxiety of the 40-person circus that is Christmas Day at the Del Russo house. Two of my cousins were getting married the following spring, another one was planning a wedding, and two more were so close to getting engaged, I swear to god I saw them placing their left hands in the classic “look at my new-ring” pose. Then there was the one cousin who was noticeably absent: She was at her in-laws' with her newborn son.