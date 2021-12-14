You say your partner doesn't mind about the behaviour of your family but you're reluctant to believe him. Often when we hear things like 'don't worry about it' we struggle to believe people because we haven't broken down the thought process ourselves. In this instance, the thought is something like 'my family will embarrass me' or 'my family will drive away my partner'. Or perhaps it runs deeper: 'My partner will see my family's true negative side and in turn, my partner will think that I am an extension of them, therefore I must be flawed and unworthy of being in a relationship.' This is clearly not true based on what he has told you and this is the kind of thought you must challenge.