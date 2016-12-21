33 Gifts For The Badass Feminists In Your Life

Badass feminist friends are, arguably, the best kind of friends. And that means badass feminist gifts are, arguably, the best kind of gifts.
While we know that feminism is so much more than wearing a “The Future Is Female” T-shirt or writing in a “feminist rants” notebook, wearing your opinions on your sleeve (literally) can be a great way to feel powerful and start conversations with like-minded people. And outwardly paying homage to gender equality might even encourage your uninitiated friends and acquaintances to pick your brain on the topic.
So, if you are lucky enough to have some awesome friends of the feminist variety, but aren’t quite sure what to get them for the holidays, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, 32 gifts perfect for that person in your life who’s always killing the game and taking shit from no one. And while you’re at it, treat yourself to an item or two on this list. You deserve it.