If I were given the opportunity to party with a celebrity of my choosing, my top two picks would absolutely include Prince Harry and Rihanna. I mean, who seems like more fun than these two? Prince Harry definitely has a wild streak, and he seems like he'd be a blast after a few drinks. And Queen RiRi? Come on...no one knows how to get down like her.
Finally and truly, the stars have aligned, putting these two together in the same place...and honestly, I can't even deal. Prince Harry is on a tour of the Caribbean this month, and he definitely couldn't leave Barbados without meeting the actual centre of the universe, and queen of the world, Rihanna.
The royal was on hand to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, according to People, and his handshake with the singer was caught in all its glory.
Prince Harry meets @rihanna at today's Toast to the Nation marking 50 years of Independence for Barbados 🇧🇧 #50Barbados #RoyalVisitBarbados pic.twitter.com/ejmt1r2IDl— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2016
Rihanna is performing a concert in honour of the celebration tonight, and Prince Harry is set to attend as well.
Seriously, how amazing is this collision of stars? He looks so excited to be meeting her, which, I mean...duh. If I weren't already 'shipping Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle, I'd be all about HarRih.
