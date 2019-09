If I were given the opportunity to party with a celebrity of my choosing, my top two picks would absolutely include Prince Harry and Rihanna. I mean, who seems like more fun than these two? Prince Harry definitely has a wild streak , and he seems like he'd be a blast after a few drinks. And Queen RiRi? Come on...no one knows how to get down like her.Finally and truly, the stars have aligned, putting these two together in the same place...and honestly, I can't even deal. Prince Harry is on a tour of the Caribbean this month, and he definitely couldn't leave Barbados without meeting the actual centre of the universe, and queen of the world, Rihanna.The royal was on hand to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, according to People , and his handshake with the singer was caught in all its glory.