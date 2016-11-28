Imagine what the Kardashian-Jenner house was like on the day that Caitlyn’s milestone 20/20 sit-down with Diane Sawyer aired in April of last year. It was the interview when Caitlyn announced to the world that she is transgender. I personally envisioned the scene like a briefing in the White House Situation Room: the whole family seated around a huge table, with multiple TV screens on the wall airing the interview alongside several live social media feeds. After all, a moment like this for the Kardashian-Jenner clan is definitely a “situation,” and cause for a collective PR strategy meeting.
But apparently, they were just on a couch like any normal family (I’m only a little disappointed), as Caitlyn Jenner explains in an exclusive clip on Entertainment Tonight for the upcoming HBO documentary The Trans List. Caitlyn says that while she was surrounded by all of her daughters, she knew that her youngest two, Kendall and Kylie, were the most worried about people “hurting their daddy” for being trans. Because social media is so important to the girls, who were both still teenagers at the time, the love and support from viewers around the world meant a lot to them.
When celebrities like Lady Gaga and Elton John chimed in with support for Caitlyn, her daughters were comforted by the fact that they lived in a world that would make room for their dad after all. Caitlyn becomes emotional as she describes their reaction. “I think at that point it made my two little girls, who obviously live in that world — I think it made them feel really good. Like, ‘You know what? It’s going to be okay. People still love my daddy.’”
Say what you want about the Kardashians and Jenners, but one merit that you simply can’t deny is that they stick together. In times of difficulty or crisis, they stand together as a united front. If not, they do a damn good job of making it look that way, which is just as important.
