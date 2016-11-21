This Thanksgiving, be grateful that Game of Thrones decided to skip the terrible plot device.
Game of Thrones is hardly an easy show to watch, but one particular moment from season 5 solidified it as a watch-through-your-hands kind of series. Sansa Stark's rape by the ever-evil Ramsay Bolton was painful to watch and particularly controversial, with many viewers and critics calling out the show for including a gratuitous, demeaning scene. Since then, Sansa has risen from her trauma more powerful than ever, and Ramsay died a brutal death during the Battle of the Bastards. However, one rumour connecting Sansa back to her rape persisted: is Sansa pregnant with Ramsay's child?
Fans speculated that Sansa might be pregnant due to a comment that Ramsay makes right before he bites the dust: "You can't kill me," the villain tells Sansa. "I'm a part of you now."
The line is absolutely chilling — but could it be literal?! If so, it would mean Game of Thrones just gave Sansa — not to mention viewers — another terrible reminder of that horrible moment.
Fortunately, the answer is... nope! Sansa is not pregnant with Ramsay's baby, at least according to a reliable Game of Thrones spoiler and news website Watchers On The Wall. According to the site, Sansa will not be, or get pregnant in season 7 of the HBO series.
So... what did that comment about Ramsay being a part of Sansa really mean? According to actor Iwan Rheon's interview (who plays Ramsay) with Refinery29, it's more about how he's has gotten inside Sansa's head than anything else:
"Well I think what he means is that, what he’s done to her, she won’t be able to shake off and he has kind of broken her," says Rheon of Ramsay's awful actions. "By doing all these horrible things to her, he has left his mark on her and therefore he is part of her."
There are sure to be more terrible things afoot on Game of Thrones, but fortunately, it doesn't seem like a Sansa pregnancy is one of them.
