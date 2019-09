When Drake picked up his first American Music Award of the night, naturally he thanked his fans. But he also used his acceptance speech to give a flirty shout-out to his former Degrassi co-star.Drake's award for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album for Views was handed to him by Nina Dobrev "Me and Nina were on Degrassi together, by the way," he said with a smile.As if any of us could forget Dobrev as Mia Jones , the single teen mum who would leave school to model in Paris.Dobrev and Drake were like two ships in the night on that show, though. She became a series regular in season 7 and Drake left the show for good the following season. Despite the two being in different grades, Drake apparently never forgot this underclassman.After Drake's shout-out, the camera panned to the actress, who looked more than a wee bit embarrassed but still managed a bashful smile."We've come along way, you know," he said. "Congratulations on all your success."And let's all thank Drake for giving us this GIF that keeps on giving.