When Drake picked up his first American Music Award of the night, naturally he thanked his fans. But he also used his acceptance speech to give a flirty shout-out to his former Degrassi co-star.
Drake's award for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album for Views was handed to him by Nina Dobrev.
"Me and Nina were on Degrassi together, by the way," he said with a smile.
As if any of us could forget Dobrev as Mia Jones, the single teen mum who would leave school to model in Paris.
Dobrev and Drake were like two ships in the night on that show, though. She became a series regular in season 7 and Drake left the show for good the following season. Despite the two being in different grades, Drake apparently never forgot this underclassman.
After Drake's shout-out, the camera panned to the actress, who looked more than a wee bit embarrassed but still managed a bashful smile.
"We've come along way, you know," he said. "Congratulations on all your success."
And let's all thank Drake for giving us this GIF that keeps on giving.
