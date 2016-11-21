Nina Dobrev Was Asked The Most Cringeworthy Question On The AMAs Red Carpet

Former Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev hit the AMAs red carpet on Sunday night. And just like every other celebrity, she was asked about her outfit. But, unlike other celebs, Dobrev also got asked one of the most cringeworthy questions of the night during her red carpet interview.
While discussing how incredible she looks in her recent photo shoot for Men's Health, E! News' Jason Kennedy had the nerve to flat-out ask Dobrev, "What are you eating these days?"
Kennedy followed that awkward moment by asking Dobrev "Are you working out twice a day? We want to know how you pull that look off. How do you get that body?"
Dobrev noted that she's been lifting weights for her role in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel and Ruby Rose. It's great to hear that Dobrev is lifting (and brushing off the bulk-up myth), since it's such a great workout. But are we seriously asking actors about their eating habits on live TV?
Not only is it a super invasive question — because it's no one's business what Dobrev eats — but it also comes with a negative connotation: That in order to look "hot" or pull off a certain look, a woman has to eat a certain way or exercise twice a day.
Dobrev shook the awkward question off like a pro and talked about her upcoming movie. And Kennedy quickly changed the subject from Dobrev's body to her body of work.
