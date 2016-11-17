Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, recently announced that she has started dating — or courting, rather — Austin Forsyth. In a digital video for TLC, Duggar revealed that Forsyth asked her to begin a courtship, at a special place where he goes to "spend time with the Lord." Now, the spot will be for both of them, as Duggar happily agreed to enter into a courtship.
Fans have followed Duggar and the rest of her gigantic family on 19 Kids And Counting, and, later, on the spin-off series Counting On. But what do we know about Forsyth? Here are some facts about the boy who stole Duggar's heart, even if he's not technically allowed to hold her hand yet.
His family owns a camp.
Forsyth's fam owns a camp, the Fort Rock Family Camp & Retreat Center. It boasts the longest zip-line in Arkansas, and Duggar is currently featured on the website's main page next to her new beau.
He's been friends with Duggar for years.
As revealed in their announcement video, the pair have been buds for a long time — around 15 years. Though the two have hung out in a group before, it was only recently that they decided to take their relationship to the next level. Given the rules of courtship, their "dates" will be supervised, likely by a member of the Duggar family.
He's also religious.
The TLC video revealed his affinity for prayer, and it appears he comes from a religious family as well. The camp that his parents own is a Christian camp, and its logo is a cross.
He has also appeared on a reality show...
Forsyth may not be as used to the spotlight as the Duggar family is, but he does have a TV past.
...that revealed how strict his parents are.
That reality show? Forsyth appeared on the CMT series World's Strictest Parents at age 15, which means he and Duggar already have quite a bit in common.
He has a sister.
As revealed on World's Strictest Parents, Forsyth has a sister, Meagan, who is two years older than him.
He's three years older than Duggar.
Forsyth is currently 22-years-old, according to Us Weekly.
Happy courting, kids!
