He may be known for starring in a show about a zombie apocalypse, but Steven Yeun's real-life home looks more like the setting of a bohemian fairy tale. According to Variety, Yeun bought the condo in 2012 for $710,000 (£570,000). Now, he and his wife, photographer Joana Pak, are listing it for $895,000 (£720,000), and we want to move in right away.
The cute two-story townhouse boasts three bedrooms and two and a half baths. At about 1,900 square feet, it would be a great home for another successful young couple. Chestnut floors give the downstairs a sophisticated look, while wall-to-wall carpet upstairs leaves the bedrooms feeling nice and cozy.
We're definitely sold on the condo, but it looks like Yeun is moving on to even greener pastures. The Daily Mail reports that the 32-year-old actor just purchased a $2.3 million home in Los Feliz, which is why he's leaving the smaller gem behind.
Yeun's life is full of change at the moment. First, he shocked audiences with his recent exit from Walking Dead, and now he's moving to Los Feliz. Take a look inside the home he's leaving behind, here.
