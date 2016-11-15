There are many things worth imitating about Emma Watson. She's an eloquent feminist, a fierce warrior for gender equality, a stellar actress, and a burgeoning filmmaker. But one of our very favourite things about the Beauty and the Beast star is her book-nerd identity. She started her own badass book club in January, and this month, she started hiding copies of her favourite titles all over the tube in London and New York, complete with handwritten notes. Now it looks like Anna Kendrick is taking a major cue from Watson.
Kendrick's funny new memoir, titled Scrappy Little Nobody, hits bookshelves 15th November. But some lucky commuters will find their own free copies, signed by the author. The actress has teamed up with the same initiatives as Watson did — Books on the Subway and Books on the Underground — to hide copies of the Pitch Perfect star's new book around underground stations in New York and London. The programmes aim to spread their love of reading among riders, encouraging them to pick up, share, and enjoy free books.
"I've been hiding books in the NYC subway with @Booksonthesubway, head to the subway to find some exclusive signed copies!" Kendrick tweeted to announce the news. "And UK fans — if you're in London @booksontheunderground are sharing copies too!"
So Londoners and New Yorkers, keep your eyes peeled on the way to and from work.
