Fans of feminist literature got a nice surprise as they made their way around London on the Tube yesterday.
Actor Emma Watson left copies of Maya Angelou's novel Mom & Me & Mom for bored commuters to enjoy on the Underground, the BBC reported.
Some of the 100 copies she dropped off even contained a handwritten note from the Harry Potter star and feminist activist.
The book is the November pick for Our Shared Shelf, Watson's online feminist book club.
Her random act of kindness was part of the Books On The Underground initiative, in which "book fairies" leave books on the London Underground for others to enjoy.
The movement, which began in 2012 and leaves around 150 books in London stations every week, describes itself as like "your local library, but without the late fees".
"We are so excited to have such an amazing book shared by such an inspiring person as Emma Watson and look forward to seeing the reaction of people who find them tonight and tomorrow," a spokesperson for the movement said.
Watson started her book club earlier this year and has already read and discussed a range of feminist tomes with fans, from Alice Walker's The Color Purple to Gloria Steinem's My Life On The Road and Caitlin Moran's How To Be A Woman.
We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any leftover copies on our commute home tonight!
