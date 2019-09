Netflix's gorgeous drama about the early days of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, which premiered on November 4, focuses a great deal on the monarch's relationship with her husband as he strives — and often fails — to adjust to life in his wife's shadow.It couldn't have been easy for a royal man raised in the early 20th century to bow to his wife. Philip had to give up his career, freedom, and even his name when Elizabeth ascended the throne. But to be honest, he's kind of a dick about it. He gets drunk and parties a lot, conducts his royal duties under protest, and generally acts like a petulant child, despite, as he is reminded by the Dowager Queen Elizabeth, having the most freedom of any consort in history.Philip has also gained a bit of a reputation IRL for his lack of, ahem, political correctness, something the series, to it's credit, has not shied away from. For a complete list of his many many social transgressions, check out this list of his top 90 gaffes.