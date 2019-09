There's a certain treatment that celebrities get on Tumblr that's unlike any other social-media site — and that's what makes it so fun . The site is the original breeding ground for internet jokes, viral content, and, most importantly, GIFs of Leonardo DiCaprio.Just a quick "Leonardo DiCaprio" keyword search will deliver an array of specific pages dedicated to the actor. There's Oscar Goes To Leonardo DiCaprio , full of photoshopped images of Leo with his beloved trophy; there's Fuck Year DiCaprio , which is a just a hodgepodge of GIFs and pictures from throughout his career; and so many more. Each one is more satisfying than the last.He's been on our screens and in our hearts since the early 1990s and this slideshow is just a brief homage to the man, the myth, the legend: our Leo.