There's a certain treatment that celebrities get on Tumblr that's unlike any other social-media site — and that's what makes it so fun. The site is the original breeding ground for internet jokes, viral content, and, most importantly, GIFs of Leonardo DiCaprio.
Just a quick "Leonardo DiCaprio" keyword search will deliver an array of specific pages dedicated to the actor. There's Oscar Goes To Leonardo DiCaprio, full of photoshopped images of Leo with his beloved trophy; there's Fuck Year DiCaprio, which is a just a hodgepodge of GIFs and pictures from throughout his career; and so many more. Each one is more satisfying than the last.
He's been on our screens and in our hearts since the early 1990s and this slideshow is just a brief homage to the man, the myth, the legend: our Leo.
Just a quick "Leonardo DiCaprio" keyword search will deliver an array of specific pages dedicated to the actor. There's Oscar Goes To Leonardo DiCaprio, full of photoshopped images of Leo with his beloved trophy; there's Fuck Year DiCaprio, which is a just a hodgepodge of GIFs and pictures from throughout his career; and so many more. Each one is more satisfying than the last.
He's been on our screens and in our hearts since the early 1990s and this slideshow is just a brief homage to the man, the myth, the legend: our Leo.