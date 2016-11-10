Here Is The First Picture Of Baby Dream Kardashian

Morgan Baila
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Update: Rob Kardashian shared what's sure to be the first of many posts of Dream on his social media. He thanked Blac Chyna for her strength and commented that, though many say the baby looks like him, it has Chyna's nose.We're already obsessed with Dream Renee Kardashian. And now, we have the first photograph to go along with the name.
Original story follows.

Blac Chyna gave birth this morning in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and family, including her mother, Tokyo Toni, and Rob Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner. They even made a mannequin video in the delivery room.

E! shared the exclusive picture less than 12 hours after Dream's birth. The baby girl is wide-eyed and holding a finger that most likely belongs to her daddy, Rob.
Advertisement
Instagram/E!.
Kylie Jenner also stopped by the hospital to meet her new niece. She tweeted about how in love she is with Dream already, even making a great pun.

Welcome to the family, Dream!
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture