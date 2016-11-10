Here Is The First Picture Of Baby Dream Kardashian

Today was amazing :) I am so lucky!! Thank you @blacchyna for having our baby and being so strong ! I love you so much and can't wait to see her get older day by day with you Chy! I love you and Dream so much and Appreciate both of you 🏿🏿🏿 I know everyone saying that's my twin but that's def your nose Chy lol

A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Nov 10, 2016 at 4:31pm PST