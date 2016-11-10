Here Is The First Picture Of Baby Dream Kardashian

Update: Rob Kardashian shared what's sure to be the first of many posts of Dream on his social media. He thanked Blac Chyna for her strength and commented that, though many say the baby looks like him, it has Chyna's nose.We're already obsessed with Dream Renee Kardashian. And now, we have the first photograph to go along with the name.
Today was amazing :) I am so lucky!! Thank you @blacchyna for having our baby and being so strong ! I love you so much and can't wait to see her get older day by day with you Chy! I love you and Dream so much and Appreciate both of you 🏿🏿🏿 I know everyone saying that's my twin but that's def your nose Chy lol
Original story follows.
Blac Chyna gave birth this morning in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and family, including her mother, Tokyo Toni, and Rob Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner. They even made a mannequin video in the delivery room.
E! shared the exclusive picture less than 12 hours after Dream's birth. The baby girl is wide-eyed and holding a finger that most likely belongs to her daddy, Rob.
Kylie Jenner also stopped by the hospital to meet her new niece. She tweeted about how in love she is with Dream already, even making a great pun.
I can't stop looking at her 😢 congrats @robkardashian @BLACCHYNA she's so beyond beautiful, a dream 💕— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 10, 2016
Welcome to the family, Dream!
