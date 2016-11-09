Oh, okay, good. You guys, too? Some are calling it a dumpster fire, and others can barely believe that this is all really happening. But here we are, dealing with this mess of an election.
If it's any solace, celebrities are right there with you, losing their minds while watching CNN's constant "key race alerts," as the map fades from red to blue to red and back again. Whether you're for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, this race is really putting everyone's nerves into overdrive.
I wonder when in American history were women truly celebrated, not as a wife mother or sister but as human capable of leadership & guidance— Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) November 9, 2016
Looks like millennials are letting Donald Trump drag them all back into the fossil fuel Stone Age as baby boomers come out in droves Koolaid— Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) November 9, 2016
We are very close to electing an openly sexist, racist, self interested meglomaniac to the highest office in our country. It's a dark day.— Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) November 9, 2016
No one can stop you from being a loving, kind, generous person. No matter who wins we will be okay and find our way back to humanity.— Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) November 9, 2016
I'm really freaking out right now. This race is too close. Neck and neck. #ElectionNight— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 9, 2016
This is too close. Its not going to be over tonight #ElectionNight— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 9, 2016
The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism & sexism. The question is, what do we do now?— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 9, 2016
No matter what happens tonight, hate will never win. I believe in our capacity to love. We will fight to protect it.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 9, 2016
No matter who wins- my offer still stands- can we PLEASE all be friends again in the morning? #TeamHuman— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) November 9, 2016
We are staring into the face of our darkest self America. Why does it have to have a dyed combover??— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) November 9, 2016
What I've learned so far tonight: America is WAAAAAAAAY more sexist than it is racist. And it's pretty fucking racist. #ElectionNight— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 9, 2016
This isn't an episode. This isn't marketing. This is reality.— Black Mirror (@blackmirror) November 9, 2016
I am just absolutely beside myself right now. I can't believe the way this thing has turned. Trying to remain hopeful but geeez louise.— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 9, 2016
I just want to remind everyone that we are looking at a very close race with a presidential candidate who was endorsed by the KKK.— Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) November 9, 2016
How do we explain this to future generations of women? And minorities?#weshouldbeashamedofourselves— Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) November 9, 2016
I've got you and I'm not letting go. @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/Ta8XcUgaw7— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 9, 2016
Florida hurry up and stop smoking the weed that's up for vote in California— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) November 9, 2016
I feel like John King's a doctor trying to tell me I have a very bad prognosis but not freak me out. And W Blitzer's the hospital admin guy.— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) November 9, 2016
IF🚽WINS,HE WILL STILL BE WHAT HE IS NOW…A PETTY VENGEFUL,COWARD‼️AS GERMANY WAS IN THE 30′s, THERES AN ANGER,A RAGE, THAT HAS CONSUMED OUR🇺🇸— Cher (@cher) November 9, 2016
This sh*t is like standing with your toes on the edge of the cliff and then suddenly realizing you want to live, America. #ItsNotTooLate— J.PERIOD (@jperiodBK) November 9, 2016