Raise your hand if you are in the middle of a low-key complete meltdown.Oh, okay, good. You guys, too? Some are calling it a dumpster fire , and others can barely believe that this is all really happening . But here we are, dealing with this mess of an election.If it's any solace, celebrities are right there with you, losing their minds while watching CNN's constant " key race alerts ," as the map fades from red to blue to red and back again. Whether you're for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, this race is really putting everyone's nerves into overdrive.