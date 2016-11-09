Celebrities Are Completely Freaking Out Watching This Election

Morgan Baila
Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage.
Raise your hand if you are in the middle of a low-key complete meltdown.

Oh, okay, good. You guys, too? Some are calling it a dumpster fire, and others can barely believe that this is all really happening. But here we are, dealing with this mess of an election.

If it's any solace, celebrities are right there with you, losing their minds while watching CNN's constant "key race alerts," as the map fades from red to blue to red and back again. Whether you're for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, this race is really putting everyone's nerves into overdrive.
Here are the celebrities who are totally losing their cool on social media right now. (And, speaking of, here's a guide to de-stress and meditate to alleviate all that election day anxiety.) Read on, you're in good company.

We believe

A video posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

I'm guessing these prices go up in the next couple hours.

A photo posted by Joshua Jackson (@vancityjax) on

