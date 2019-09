We Can All Agree On One Thing: Key Race Alerts Are The Worst

CNN has adopted the phrase "key race alert" to signal whenever Wolf Blitzer is about to announce some big polling news. Except at this stage in an increasingly tight race, analysts and anchors can't say all that much definitively. With new numbers are pouring in every minute, it's impossible to actually call things one way or the other. So every "key race alert" is more like a "hold on, we don't really know what's going on."



Also, Wolf is clearly appropriating DJ Khaled's signature line and we're not sure he even knows what he's doing. (Just kidding. Wolf Blitzer = Major Key.)