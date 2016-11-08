The Best Theories On Who Taylor Swift Voted For

Today, Taylor Swift addressed the tendentious 2016 election for the first time. The singer has been shockingly silent throughout this historic election, but she finally posted a photo of herself in line to vote. Some viewed her involvement in the election as overdue, while others appreciated her keeping her political thoughts to herself. But the overall reaction to seeing Swift in line to cast her ballot is: "Who did she vote for?!"
We may never know. And frankly, it's none of our business. We love to see what celebrities stances are on political issues because they are possibly the most influential to the youth as any of the politicians on the ballots, which is why we are so invested in their opinions. At the end of the day, who Swift voted for is her own business.
Swift's secrecy about what candidate she supports goes back to even the first election she voted in. When asked about who she was voting for in 2012 election, Swift told NPR, "I know who I'm going to vote for, but I don't think that it's important for me to say it, because it will influence people one way or another," which is a very fair response. But that doesn't mean that people won't come to conclusions of their own.
Here are the best theories about who the 26-year-old and Forbes' highest-paid female performer of 2016 voted for in this landmark election.
We may never know. And frankly, it's none of our business. We love to see what celebrities stances are on political issues because they are possibly the most influential to the youth as any of the politicians on the ballots, which is why we are so invested in their opinions. At the end of the day, who Swift voted for is her own business.
Swift's secrecy about what candidate she supports goes back to even the first election she voted in. When asked about who she was voting for in 2012 election, Swift told NPR, "I know who I'm going to vote for, but I don't think that it's important for me to say it, because it will influence people one way or another," which is a very fair response. But that doesn't mean that people won't come to conclusions of their own.
Here are the best theories about who the 26-year-old and Forbes' highest-paid female performer of 2016 voted for in this landmark election.