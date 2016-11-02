Taylor Swift Made More Than Beyoncé & Katy Perry Combined In 2016

Is there a single soul on the planet who is surprised to learn that Taylor Swift made a shit-ton of money in 2016? The singer-songwriter pulled in $170 million this year, earning her the top spot on Forbes' list of the highest-paid women in the music industry.
According to Forbes, Swift's sky-high income is largely thanks to her 1989 World Tour, which shattered The Rolling Stones' record for highest-grossing concert tour in North America, with over $200 million in ticket sales, as the magazine reports. Swift also sells a decent number of records and has multiple brand endorsement deals with the likes of Apple, Keds, and Diet Coke.
The craziest thing about Swift's buckets of cash, though, is the fact that she made over twice as much as the next highest earner on the list, Adele. No other female artist even came close. In fact, she made more than Beyoncé and Katy Perry did — combined. Swift truly is the reigning queen of pop with her mass commercial appeal, rigorous touring schedule, and loyal Swifties. Click through to see the rest of the top five artists; you can check out the full list on Forbes.