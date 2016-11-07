This may be the biggest Game of Thrones twist yet: Big-time celebrities are actually trying to bribe their way onto HBO's juggernaut series.
In an interview with Metro, GoT casting director, Carla Strange, said she gets her fair share of "gifts" from A-list stars who really, really want to be on the show, currently filming its seventh season.
“We get really strange things and letters and emails from people trying to get our attention,” she explained, adding that this happens almost “365 days a year."
Strange didn't name names as to who's been sending these gifts, but she did share some of the things she's received from actors who just won't take no for an answer. As Strange said, there are "only so many cameos that you can have!"
The casting director recalled, "One person sent playing cards where every playing card has their face on it doing a different emotion. Really classy." Oh, the sarcasm.
“Someone even sent me a Stormtrooper with a sticker of themselves on it," she said. "I’ve had people send Kit Kats. You get very random things in the post."
Some starry names have landed small roles on the show, like the members of Coldplay, Snow Patrol, Sigur Rós, along with actors like Richard E. Grant and Max von Sydow.
We assume none of these guys gifted their way onto the show, but if any celebrities would like to share their Game of Thrones bribery stories, we're here to listen.
