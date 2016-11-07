Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are both young, famous, good-looking, and familiar with the dynamics of powerful families. Is it any surprise that they might end up dating?
People reports that the singer was spotted kissing the Game of Thrones actress while hanging out in the Netherlands ahead of last night's MTV Europe Music Awards. The pair also reportedly celebrated Halloween together.
But fans don't seem to be ready to start brainstorming clever couple nicknames (Sansa Jonas? Stanas? JoSo?) just yet. A quick glance at Twitter shows that people aren't really feeling this romance. The main reason why? Maisie Williams.
It seems GoT fans would rather 'ship Turner and her onscreen sister and real-life BFF. To be fair, they are pretty great.
maisie williams: cute, talented, beautiful, amazing, caring— nancy (@sophiesjacket) November 5, 2016
joe: jonas
so sophie turner is apparently dating joe jonas while her one true love is MAISIE WILLIAMS and she knows it— marie • 61 (@buzobrev) November 5, 2016
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are dating pic.twitter.com/6INlPpjy8h— jen (@clexhaught) November 5, 2016
sophie turner and joe jonas? noooo, she's too good for him— hyacinth rose (@hyapalanas) November 7, 2016
Stay strong, folks. If nothing else, the canoodling has inspired this genius tweet.
I really hope Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' couple name is Game of Thronas.— Georgia ☆ (@giordizzle) November 7, 2016
