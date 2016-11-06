Kim Kardashian's Birthday Gift To Kris Jenner Is So Unique

When it comes to birthday celebrations, we all know that the Kardashians go all-out. Most recently, Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner shared on Instagram that Kim designed an adorable emoji for her birthday. Courtesy of Jenner's Instagram, we can see that Kim gave her mum a brand-new Kimoji and we have to admit: The image is pretty spot-on.
As you can see, the emoji portrays Jenner in full-on mum-boss mode, with a focused expression, holding her camera to take a selfie, and the words "Queen of Fucking Everything" on her phone case.
Also courtesy of Jenner's Instagram, we can see that Angela (a.k.a. Blac Chyna) and Rob Kardashian decorated the house to wish Kris a happy birthday. We're basically swooning over those chic balloons!
Kylie Jenner posted a sweet post wishing her mum a happy birthday on Instagram, as well, which includes possibly the cutest baby picture we've ever seen.
And Khloé Kardashian's Instagram happy birthday to her mum is full of love and a super-glamorous picture.
